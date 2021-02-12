Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $32,673.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 165,781,199 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

