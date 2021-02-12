HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $16,938.83 and $600.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.30 or 0.01107887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006461 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.05783812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

