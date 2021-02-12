Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.15 million and $625,377.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00282115 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00090197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.91 or 1.02086349 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.