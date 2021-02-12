iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New $73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAFNF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$44.68 during trading hours on Friday. iA Financial has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

