iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$44.68 during midday trading on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

