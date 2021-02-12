iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.50 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$44.68 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

