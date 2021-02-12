iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to $71.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$44.68 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

