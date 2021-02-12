iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$44.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.