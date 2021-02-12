Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 62,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,932. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

