IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $370.52 million and a P/E ratio of 23.99. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. Research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,845,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,974,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.