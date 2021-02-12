iBio (IBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Get iBio alerts:

IBIO stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBIO. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.