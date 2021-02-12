Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.04

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.04 and traded as high as $60.99. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 110,981 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

