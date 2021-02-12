ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Shares Down 0.3%

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). Approximately 76,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 174,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.25 ($1.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

