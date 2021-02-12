ichi.farm Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00106928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091829 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.36 or 1.01520841 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

