ICHI Price Reaches $4.22 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,629.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00008864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

ICHI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

