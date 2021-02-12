Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ichor worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 11,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,687. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

