ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Several brokerages have commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

