IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of IDACORP worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

