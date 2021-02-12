IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 64,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,456. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.