IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 64,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,456. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

