Idle Price Hits $21.95 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $21.95 or 0.00046355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00287660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090723 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066147 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,639 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

