Ignition Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ignition has a market cap of $103,892.18 and $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.27 or 0.99927349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 199.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,397,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,384,686 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.