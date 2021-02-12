II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 9.7%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price was down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.58 and last traded at $89.92. Approximately 7,151,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 1,643,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

