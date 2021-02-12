Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.90. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

