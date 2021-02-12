Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $510.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $415.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.10.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $94.16 on Friday, hitting $545.38. 87,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,093. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $460.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.72. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

