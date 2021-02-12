Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $65.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.85. 117,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $460.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.60.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.