ImageCash Hits One Day Volume of $20,744.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ImageCash has a market cap of $45,839.96 and approximately $20,744.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00061443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00287453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00104873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00090467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069251 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,213,946 coins and its circulating supply is 5,094,946 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.