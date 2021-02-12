ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $230,428.51 and $151,494.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,892,587 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

