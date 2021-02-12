IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.

Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $$124.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.37. IMCD has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IMCD in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMCD N.V. markets, sells, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, Turkey, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers surfactants, builders, and functional additives; excipients, active ingredients, and specialty solvents; additives, actives, and functional ingredients; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, pigments, and specialty solvents.

