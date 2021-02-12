ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 30.3% Higher

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price traded up 30.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.53. 17,405,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 2,660,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 56.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ImmunoGen by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

