Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 1,163,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,211,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.22.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

