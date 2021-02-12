Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IEM opened at GBX 485.39 ($6.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 396.60. Impax Environmental Markets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

Get Impax Environmental Markets Trust alerts:

About Impax Environmental Markets Trust

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.