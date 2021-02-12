Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:IEM opened at GBX 485.39 ($6.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 396.60. Impax Environmental Markets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.40).
About Impax Environmental Markets Trust
