Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $558.23

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $558.23 and traded as high as $690.00. Inchcape shares last traded at $688.50, with a volume of 591,055 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 662.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.12.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 331 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

