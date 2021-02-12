Independent Research Analysts Give Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) a €8.40 Price Target

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.40 ($9.88) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Metro AG (B4B3.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

ETR B4B3 opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($15.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

