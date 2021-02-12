India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.30. 7,612,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 8,999,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.89.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

