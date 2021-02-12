Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) fell 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 952,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 461,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) from C$0.55 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$53.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

