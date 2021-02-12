Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.18. 40,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,929. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

