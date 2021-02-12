Ink (INK) One Day Volume Tops $101,553.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 60% against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $562,409.96 and $101,553.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00105818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00080031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00093220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.