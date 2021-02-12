Innova (INN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $234,020.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded up 190.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010803 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

