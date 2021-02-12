Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 1,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.