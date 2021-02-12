Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $14.86. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 195,085 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

