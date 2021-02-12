Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor Sells 75,000 Shares

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,267. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
