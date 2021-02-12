Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor Sells 75,000 Shares

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,267. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

