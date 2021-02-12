Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 15 shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, with a total value of £480.30 ($627.52).
ATT stock opened at GBX 3,225 ($42.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,037.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,694.64. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176 ($15.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,245 ($42.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99.
Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Company Profile
