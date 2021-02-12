Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 15 shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, with a total value of £480.30 ($627.52).

ATT stock opened at GBX 3,225 ($42.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,037.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,694.64. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176 ($15.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,245 ($42.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99.

Get Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.