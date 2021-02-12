Insider Buying: CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson purchased 500,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,405,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,731.38.

Conrad Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Conrad Swanson sold 54,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00.

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. CopAur Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

