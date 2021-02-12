Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires 41,500 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,554,300.

ORE remained flat at $C$0.98 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,466. The firm has a market cap of C$316.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

