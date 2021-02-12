Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00.

PFIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $278.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.