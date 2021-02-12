Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $949,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.50. 577,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

