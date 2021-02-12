Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 95,428 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 300 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 698,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,311. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ares Management by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

