Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

ANET traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $324.67. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

