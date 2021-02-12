Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 474,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,085. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in AtriCure by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.