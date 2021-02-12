Insider Selling: BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Sells 330,000 Shares of Stock

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BHTG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,348. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BioHiTech Global worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

